Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid 2022 QZ6, similar to size of airplane, to fly past Earth today, details inside

It falls under the "Potentially Hazardous Objects" category because of its close proximity to Earth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:33 AM IST

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid 2022 QZ6, similar to size of airplane, to fly past Earth today, details inside
File Photo

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed that a massive asteroid named 2022 QZ6 is set to fly past Earth today - August 31, 2022. The asteroid, around 110 feet wide, similar to the size of an airplane, is travelling at a speed of 42,768 kilometre per hour. 

It falls under the "Potentially Hazardous Objects" category because of its close proximity to Earth. 2022 QZ6 is set to fly past Earth today at a speed of 12,60,000 kilometre.

READ | In midnight order, Karnataka High Court refuses to stop Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan

Near-Earth objects (NEO) is a common name for various kinds of asteroids, meteoroids, and comets. According to the US space agency NASA, an asteroid that is smaller in size can be caught passing between Earth and Moon several times a month.

Meanwhile, meteoroids, small pieces of an asteroid, and comets, more often than not less than 3 feet in size, can hit the atmosphere of the Earth and explode in it. This phenomenon occurs almost every day.

Interestingly, NASA has kept a track of close to 1,000 asteroids that have passed close to Earth since 1968. What helps the space agency determine the details about an asteroid includes everything from space telescopes to radar. 

READ | DNA Special: Why Delhi's new liquor policy prompted Anna Hazare to lambast Arvind Kejriwal?

NASA, last year, had also launched the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) program. The program is designed to aim at planetary defence against near-Earth Objects.

Interestingly, Asteroid 2022 QZ6 is not the only NEO passing by Earth. Another asteroid, named 161989 Cacus 1978 CA, much bigger than QZ6, is set to fly by Earth on September 1 (tomorrow). The asteroid, with a width of 1.9 kilometre, is bigger than 99 percent of all known asteroids.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.