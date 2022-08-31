'Potentially hazardous' asteroid 2022 QZ6, similar to size of airplane, to fly past Earth today, details inside

File Photo

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed that a massive asteroid named 2022 QZ6 is set to fly past Earth today - August 31, 2022. The asteroid, around 110 feet wide, similar to the size of an airplane, is travelling at a speed of 42,768 kilometre per hour.

It falls under the "Potentially Hazardous Objects" category because of its close proximity to Earth. 2022 QZ6 is set to fly past Earth today at a speed of 12,60,000 kilometre.

READ | In midnight order, Karnataka High Court refuses to stop Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan

Near-Earth objects (NEO) is a common name for various kinds of asteroids, meteoroids, and comets. According to the US space agency NASA, an asteroid that is smaller in size can be caught passing between Earth and Moon several times a month.

Meanwhile, meteoroids, small pieces of an asteroid, and comets, more often than not less than 3 feet in size, can hit the atmosphere of the Earth and explode in it. This phenomenon occurs almost every day.

Interestingly, NASA has kept a track of close to 1,000 asteroids that have passed close to Earth since 1968. What helps the space agency determine the details about an asteroid includes everything from space telescopes to radar.

READ | DNA Special: Why Delhi's new liquor policy prompted Anna Hazare to lambast Arvind Kejriwal?

NASA, last year, had also launched the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) program. The program is designed to aim at planetary defence against near-Earth Objects.

Interestingly, Asteroid 2022 QZ6 is not the only NEO passing by Earth. Another asteroid, named 161989 Cacus 1978 CA, much bigger than QZ6, is set to fly by Earth on September 1 (tomorrow). The asteroid, with a width of 1.9 kilometre, is bigger than 99 percent of all known asteroids.