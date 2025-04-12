It is called a micromoon because the moon will be at its farthest point from the Earth and will look smaller than usual.

Pink Moon 2025: A stunning full moon will glow in the sky this April and it is known as the Pink Moon. Even though the moon will not actually turn pink, the name comes from a flower called moss pink or Phlox subulata that blooms in spring in North America. This moon also has a unique feature. It will be a micromoon, which means the moon will be at its farthest distance from Earth. Because of this, it will appear slightly smaller and dimmer than a regular full moon. Still, it will be a peaceful and charming sight to enjoy. Watching it rise slowly in the sky is a simple but special moment for many.

What is the Pink Moon

The Pink Moon is the name given to the full moon in April. The name comes from an early blooming flower called moss pink. Native American tribes and early settlers used names like this to describe each full moon based on the natural changes they saw in the environment.

Pink Moon 2025: Date and time

In 2025, the Pink Moon will appear on Saturday April 12 at 8.22 PM Eastern Daylight Time. This will be 5.00 AM Indian Standard Time on Sunday April 13. It is called a micromoon because the moon will be at its farthest point from the Earth and will look smaller than usual.

Where and how to watch it in India

The Pink Moon will be visible from all parts of India in the early morning hours of April 13. The best time to watch it is around 5.00 AM just before the sun rises. Try to find a quiet spot away from city lights like an open field, rooftop or hilltop for the clearest view.

The Pink Moon may not change colour but it is still a beautiful sight and a lovely way to enjoy the spring season.

