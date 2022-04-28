Partial solar eclipse on April 30: Is it visible in India? All you need to know

Reuters

Parts of the Southern Hemisphere will be able to witness the first partial solar eclipse of the year on April 30. According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the partial eclipse on Saturday will coincide with the ‘Black Moon’. This will happen when the ‘Black Moon’ will block some part of the Sun before and during sunset.

Places that can see the eclipse

As per NASA, the eclipse will be visible in some parts of South America. Those in Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru, and a small area of southwestern Brazil will also be able to spot it.

Others staying in parts of Antarctica's northwestern coastline and in the Falkland Islands, and in much of the South Pacific Ocean and the Southern Ocean will also be able to see it.

Let us tell you that the first partial eclipse of 2022 won’t be visible from India or the United States.

Here’s how you can see the partial eclipse online

Based on TimeandDate.com, the solar eclipse will first be seen at 12:15pm IST (2:45pm EDT). The maximum eclipse will begin a couple of hours later, at 2:11pm IST (4:41pm EDT) and will end at 4:07pm IST (6:37pm EDT).

You can also see the partial solar eclipse via live stream on an India-based YouTube channel which will be running the webcast from start to finish.

Notably, the skywatchers living within the visibility area shouldn’t look at the sun directly with naked eyes. Experts advice to wear special protective eyewear or certified eclipse glasses to watch the eclipse.

This is because seeing the eclipse directly or while wearing the wrong gear, you may end up burning your retina, leading to irreparable damage to your eyes.