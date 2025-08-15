Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

A Deal on the Ice? What the World Fears From the Trump-Putin Summit

Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch

New Zealand exodus: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman makes BIG statement on AI in India, says professionals in Bengaluru and Mumbai ...

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80 during treatment at Chennai hospital

HDFC Bank revises fees for cash transactions, cheque book, IMPS and more; check details

War 2 vs Coolie Independence Day Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR defeat Rajinikanth on day 2 by Rs…

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall

Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champion

New Zealand exodus: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?

New Zealand: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

HomeScience

SCIENCE

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman makes BIG statement on AI in India, says professionals in Bengaluru and Mumbai ...

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said that Indian professionals working in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai can shape their futures today better than people from any earlier generation.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 08:01 PM IST

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman makes BIG statement on AI in India, says professionals in Bengaluru and Mumbai ...
Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI

TRENDING NOW

At a time when Artificial Intelligence (AI) has already started making people jobless across a wide spectrum of activities and sectors, OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman sees it as an era of new opportunities. Talking to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on his "WTF podcast", he said that Indian professionals working in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai can shape their futures today better than the people from any earlier generation. He said that artificial intelligence has opened unprecedented possibilities for these professionals. 

 

Sam Altman on AI's impact on coding

Comparing the present AI shift to the computer revolution of his youth days, Altman said that the youth of this generation have far greater reach. He said, "People are now limited only by the quality and creativity of their ideas." He emphasised the AI’s impact on coding, speeding up scientific progress, and creating new categories of software. The OpenAI chief executive pointed out that the AI has offered an 'open canvas' for entrepreneurs and job seekers alike. He said, "The rate at which one person can achieve things that previously took decades of experience or large teams is remarkable." He added that the AI has opened new opportunities across technology, start-ups, and creative industries.

 

 

GPT-5

Praising GPT-5, Altman said that OpenAI’s next model is “another big step forward” in performance, reliability, and versatility. He said that it enables users to learn more rapidly, work more productively, and take on a range of everyday and professional tasks. He added further that the system could help a founder in India “write the software for a product, handle customer support, draft marketing plans, and even review legal documents."

Net Worth of Sam Altman

After dropping out of Stanford University, Sam Altam raised $30 million in venture capital and set up Loopt, a mobile social networking service. He joined Y Combinator, a startup accelerator, in 2011 and worked as its president from 2014 to 2019. Altman also worked as Chairman of clean energy companies Helion Energy and Oklo. His net worth was estimated at $1.8 billion as of July 2025.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump targets student visa rules: How will it impact Indian students in US?
Donald Trump targets student visa rules: How will it impact Indians in US?
India’s longest Vande Bharat Express train runs between these two cities, covers 881 km in just..; check timings, speed and more
India’s longest Vande Bharat Express train runs between these two cities, covers
Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall
Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall
Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs
SC reserves order on interim plea seeking stay on rounding of dogs in Delhi-NCR
China's BIG statement on ties with India amid trade war with Trump, says, '...right choice for...'
China's BIG statement on ties with India amid trade war with Trump
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE