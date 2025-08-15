OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman makes BIG statement on AI in India, says professionals in Bengaluru and Mumbai ...

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said that Indian professionals working in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai can shape their futures today better than people from any earlier generation.

At a time when Artificial Intelligence (AI) has already started making people jobless across a wide spectrum of activities and sectors, OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman sees it as an era of new opportunities. Talking to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on his "WTF podcast", he said that artificial intelligence has opened unprecedented possibilities for these professionals.

Sam Altman on AI's impact on coding

Comparing the present AI shift to the computer revolution of his youth days, Altman said that the youth of this generation have far greater reach. He said, "People are now limited only by the quality and creativity of their ideas." He emphasised the AI’s impact on coding, speeding up scientific progress, and creating new categories of software. The OpenAI chief executive pointed out that the AI has offered an 'open canvas' for entrepreneurs and job seekers alike. He said, "The rate at which one person can achieve things that previously took decades of experience or large teams is remarkable." He added that the AI has opened new opportunities across technology, start-ups, and creative industries.

GPT-5

Praising GPT-5, Altman said that OpenAI’s next model is “another big step forward” in performance, reliability, and versatility. He said that it enables users to learn more rapidly, work more productively, and take on a range of everyday and professional tasks. He added further that the system could help a founder in India “write the software for a product, handle customer support, draft marketing plans, and even review legal documents."

Net Worth of Sam Altman

After dropping out of Stanford University, Sam Altam raised $30 million in venture capital and set up Loopt, a mobile social networking service. He joined Y Combinator, a startup accelerator, in 2011 and worked as its president from 2014 to 2019. Altman also worked as Chairman of clean energy companies Helion Energy and Oklo. His net worth was estimated at $1.8 billion as of July 2025.