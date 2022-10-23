OneWeb India-1 Mission: ISRO’s heaviest rocket lifts off with 36 satellites; know all about the mission

ISRO's LVM3-M2 rocket (Photo - Twitter/ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) created history on Sunday morning by launching its heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 on its maiden commercial mission, with 36 satellites on board as part of the OneWeb India-1 mission of the space agency.

With the launch of the LVM3-M2 rocket into space, ISRO has successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits, making the mission “historic” for the country, said the space agency.

OneWeb Ltd is the UK-based customer of NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, and a global communication network powered from space, enabling internet connectivity for governments and businesses. Bharti Enterprises is one of the major investors in OneWeb.

All you need to know about OneWeb India-1 Mission

ISRO launched the LVM3-M2 rocket into space during the early hours of Sunday, October 23, and all 36 satellites were injected into the orbits around 75 minutes after the rocket blasted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota, deeming the OneWeb India-1 Mission successful.

At the end of the 24-hour countdown, the 43.5 metre tall rocket soared majestically in a prefixed time at 12.07 am on Sunday from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The vehicle is also dubbed as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites up to 8,000 kg. The entire mission to place 36 satellites took around 75 minutes from the lift-off as it required scientists to turn off the engine to place the satellites into their respective orbits.

ISRO scientists had renamed the launch vehicle LVM3-M2 from GSLV-Mk III as the newest rocket is capable of launching 4,000 kilograms class of satellites into GTO and 8,000 kg of payloads into LEO.

The rocket is a three-stage launch vehicle consisting of two solid propellants S200 strap-ons on its sides and a core stage comprising an L110 liquid stage and C25 cryogenic stage. OneWeb is implementing a constellation of 648 satellites in the Low Earth Orbit.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category ahead of Diwali, AQI stands at 266