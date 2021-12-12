'Once in a lifetime' comet Leonard is passing Earth in December - Here's everything you need to know

The brightest comet of the year, Comet Leonard is not just any ordinary comet. It is a pilgrim of the Sun coming from far away in space, making its journey back after almost 35,000 years ago. To understand how long it is, the earliest human civilisations developed no more than 7000 to 8000 years ago.

Visible across the month of December, it will be seen in the night sky emitting a greenish glow with its long tail. Watching Leonard pass is surely a privilege for the generations alive, as the comet will never return to the solar system again.

Here’s everything you need to know about the “once in a lifetime” comet Leonard.

The comet was only recently discovered by astronomer Gregory J Leonard in January 2021. Officially named C/2021 A1, the comet will pass nearest to Earth on December 12. A long-period comet, Leonard is coming from as far as a mind-boggling 553512121590 kilometres, which is its aphelion or distance farthest from the sun. For comparison, the distance is 3,700 times the distance between Earth and Sun, otherwise called an Astronomical Unit (AU). The orbit of comet Leonard around the sun takes 80,000 years.

However, this may be the last time that Leonard may be coming to the centre of the solar system. As per current astronomical estimates, the comet is likely to be propelled out of the solar system after it passed the sun. Leonard is not expected to make a return after this passage.

When Leonard was spotted, it’s position in the sky was in the centre of the galaxy NGC 4631 (nicknamed Whale galaxy). The comet will be closest to the Sun on January 3, 2022.

How to watch the once in a lifetime comet?

Comet Leonard will be visible throughout the month of December with the early hours before sunrise the best time to observe. Leonard will be visible in the eastern sky.

Before dawn sets in, Leonard reaches its highest point in the sky. The comet will pass between the brightest star of the Bootes constellation, Arcturus, and the handle of the Big Dipper asterism during the closest approach to our planet.

From December 14 onwards, the comet will be seen in the evening sky after sunset. While comet Leonard will be closest to Earth on December 12, astronomers suggest that it will be best visible on December 17.