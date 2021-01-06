Oldest, most distant galaxy till date discovered; know details

From previous studies, the galaxy GN-z11 seems to be the farthest detectable galaxy from us, at 13.4 billion light-years.

Astronomers from the University of Tokyo have discovered what they believe is the oldest, most distant galaxy till date. Called GN-z11, the galaxy is 13.4 billion light-years or 134 nonillion kilometers away from us.

The galaxy has been discovered by an international team of astronomers led by Nobunari Kashikawa, a professor at the department of astronomy at the varsity.

Kashikawa said, “From previous studies, the galaxy GN-z11 seems to be the farthest detectable galaxy from us, at 13.4 billion light-years, or 134 nonillion kilometers (that’s 134 followed by 30 zeros). But measuring and verifying such a distance is not an easy task.”

“We looked at ultraviolet light specifically, as that is the area of the electromagnetic spectrum we expected to find the redshifted chemical signatures,” said Kashikawa. “The Hubble Space Telescope detected the signature multiple times in the spectrum of GN-z11. However, even the Hubble cannot resolve ultraviolet emission lines to the degree we needed. So we turned to a more up-to-date ground-based spectrograph, an instrument to measure emission lines, called MOSFIRE, which is mounted to the Keck I telescope in Hawaii.”

The MOSFIRE captured the emission lines from GN-z11 in detail, which allowed the team to make a much better estimation on its distance than was possible from previous data.

According to the most widely accepted cosmological models, the Universe began with a Bang Bang almost 13.8 billion years ago. The Cosmic Dark Ages began 370 thousand years after this and continued for another 1 billion years.

At this time, the only light sources were the photons released before Cosmic Microwave Background or those released by neutral nitrogen atoms. The shifting of light of the photons due to the expansion of the Universe is called the redshift where the wavelength of light is elongated.

MOSFIRE discovered that that GN-z11's levels of redshift indicate that it existed 400 million years after the Bang Bang.