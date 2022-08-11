New virtual space museum 'SPARK' launched by ISRO, all you need to know

Photo: ISRO

Adding to the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations marking the 75th year of India’s Independence, the national space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has launched an innovative platform to showcase various Indian space missions and their nuances in an interactive manner through a virtual space museum called 'SPARK'.

The space museum was launched for the public by ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Wednesday. It will show documents, images and videos of various space missions.

"The platform hosts several documents, images and videos related to ISRO launch vehicles, satellites and scientific missions," ISRO said in a statement.

As India celebrates #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav, ISRO unveiled the Virtual Space Museum “SPARK”,

showcasing interactive digital content pertaining to various missions. Chairman, ISRO/ Secretary, DoS launched it today. Beta-version: https://t.co/thomkz5d3Zhttps://t.co/wSkuwhwxKP pic.twitter.com/F7gUpJI104 — ISRO (@isro) August 10, 2022

Appreciating the innovative and informative platform, Somanath and Directors of various ISRO centres suggested more "non-sensitive" digital content for the platform to be use by different stakeholders.

"The beta version of the application can be accessed through ISRO website or at https:pacepark.Isro.Gov.In," the statement added.

READ | Why ISRO’s maiden SSLV mission failed despite successful launch of new rocket`

(WIth inputs from agencies)