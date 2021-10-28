New sunspot causes massive solar eruptions, NASA captures half a dozen in 5 hours

On Tuesday October 26, 2021, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured a five-hour series of dynamic movement on the Sun’s edge, throughout which at least half a dozen eruptions were observed. However, because the limb is concealed to Earth because of the planet's movement, NASA has been unable to accurately forecast the nature of these explosions. The blast site, according to spaceweather.com, is buried just beneath the sun's limb and is almost definitely a volatile hotspot.

Solar energy has various advantages for humans. It is pollution-free, generates no greenhouse gases after assembly, reduces reliance on imported oil and fossil fuels, and is a renewable source of clean energy that is accessible every day of the year. The Sun also provides energy to all living things on Earth, allowing life to evolve. However, it can also be the source of explosive flares that can cause significant harm.

The Sun has an 11-year solar activity cycle, and the year 2021 marks the start of the next one. Astronomers have discovered that there are less sunspots at the start of a cycle, but as it progresses, the number of spots increases, ejecting solar debris into space. Scientists expect that as the Earth rotates around the Sun, the newly created area will be visible for additional investigation.

The largest solar explosion in four years, an X1.5-class eruption that electrified the upper of Earth's atmosphere and caused a shortwave radio blackout across the Atlantic Ocean, was unleashed by Sunspot AR2838, which blasted through the Sun's surface. Sunspots are places on the Sun that seem dark because they are colder than the rest of the ground, according to NASA.

A solar flare occurs when large amounts of energy trapped in magnetic fields are abruptly unleashed, resulting in an eruption on the Sun's surface. The blast sends forth radiation that travels the length and breadth of the universe, hurling it towards the solar system's planets. This eruption might have the same amount of energy as millions of 100-megaton hydrogen bombs exploding at the same moment.