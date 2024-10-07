'New' star set to light up the sky after 80 years; here's how to witness this rare celestial phenomenon

Skywatchers are in for a special treat as the Blaze Star, also called T Coronae Borealis, is set to shine in the night sky for the first time in almost 80 years. This rare event, happening 3,000 light-years away, will create a bright nova that could be as bright as the North Star. The star will only be visible for a few days before fading away again for another 80 years.

The Blaze Star was last seen in 1946 when it erupted from the Northern Crown constellation. Astronomers have predicted that the star will appear soon, as its cycle is almost complete. The bright light we will see is caused by a long-dead star reigniting in space, creating a burst of energy.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime event," said Dr. Rebekah Hounsell from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. She believes this event will inspire many new astronomers and give people a chance to witness a cosmic explosion up close.

How to spot the Blaze Star?

To spot the Blaze Star, look toward the Northern Hemisphere. First, find two of the brightest stars—Arcturus and Vega—and draw a straight line toward the Northern Crown constellation. The Blaze Star should appear in that area, making it easier for stargazers to see.

A rare chance for astronomers

Seeing a nova like this during a single lifetime is very rare. Dr. Elizabeth Hays from NASA Goddard explained that most novae are too far away to study in detail, but this one will be close enough to provide new information. "This will help us learn more about how these explosions work," she said.

In addition to the Blaze Star, October will bring another exciting event—a comet that hasn’t passed by Earth in 80,000 years. With both the nova and the comet appearing, October will be an exciting time for anyone who loves to look at the stars.

This rare combination of celestial events makes it the perfect time to enjoy the beauty and wonder of the night sky.