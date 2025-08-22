National Space Day 2025: Tradition meets technology, inspiring generations

National Space Day is celebrated in India every year on August 23. The first National Space Day was held on August 23, 2024.

National Space Day is celebrated in India every year on August 23. The first National Space Day was held on August 23, 2024. The Government of India declared August 23 as National Space Day to honour the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. On this day in 2023, the Vikram Lander made a safe and soft landing at the ‘Shiv Shakti Point’ and the Pragyaan Rover was deployed on the Moon’s surface.

Objectives

National Space Day celebrates India’s achievements in space exploration and highlights progress in space technology.

It aims to inspire students by creating interest in space science and technology and giving them role models.

The day spreads public awareness about the importance and benefits of space exploration, building national pride and unity.

It reminds us of the impact of space missions on daily life and the need for continued support and progress in this field.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a safe and soft landing of the Vikram Lander on the Moon on August 23, 2023. With this success, India became the fourth country to land on the Moon and the first to land near the Moon’s South Pole. After landing, the Pragyan Rover was deployed, and the site was named ‘Shiv Shakti Point’ (Statio Shiv Shakti).

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2. Its main goal was to prove India’s ability to safely land and move a rover on the Moon’s surface. The mission had a Lander and Rover setup.

The spacecraft was launched by the LVM3 rocket from Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR). A propulsion module carried the Lander and Rover up to a 100 km orbit around the Moon. This propulsion module also had a scientific instrument called SHAPE (Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth) to study the Earth’s light and atmosphere from the Moon’s orbit.

Theme for 2025

The National Space Day 2025 will be celebrated on August 23, 2025 with the theme “Bridging the Past and Future: Honoring Traditional Astronomy and Showcasing Modern Space Achievements.”

Students will be at the heart of the celebrations. The day will spark curiosity and inspire youth through science fairs, planetarium shows, competitions, and interactive sessions with ISRO scientists.

The event will also highlight how space technology helps common people. Examples include:

SVAMITVA land-mapping using satellite images for property records.

Disaster warning systems and real-time weather forecasts that improve safety.

Telecommunication services in remote villages.

Agriculture monitoring and precision farming, which help farmers and support rural development.

The Ministries of Science & Technology and Culture will work together to create exhibits, educational content, and outreach programmes that blend traditional astronomy knowledge with modern innovations.

Modi Sets Bold Space Goals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India needs 40-50 astronauts trained and ready for future space missions

He mentioned this while speaking with Shubhanshu Shukla, who has returned after spending 20 days in space.

Mr Shukla, the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Axiom-4 mission, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there is great worldwide interest in India’s Gaganyaan mission. He met the Prime Minister on Monday, 18th August, and shared his experiences of living on the ISS, adjusting to micro-gravity, and doing scientific experiments. The video of their meeting was released on Tuesday.

According to NDTV reports,Modi said there is a need to have 40-50 astronauts ready for India’s future space missions. He added that Mr Shukla’s space journey is the first step towards these future missions.

PM Modi said that until now, only few children thought of becoming astronauts, but Shukla’s journey will create greater belief and spark interest in this field.

The Prime Minister said India now has two big missions ahead – the Bhartiya Antariksh Station and Gaganyaan, and Shukla’s experience will be very valuable for them. Shukla added that these missions are a major opportunity for India and praised the government’s strong commitment to space, even after challenges like the Chandrayaan-2 setback.

He said the government’s steady support and funding for the space program made the Chandrayaan-3 mission a success.

Mr Shukla said that such support even after failures is seen worldwide as proof of India’s strength and position in space.

Mr Shukla said that India can take a leadership role in space and a space station led by Bharat with global participation would be a powerful tool.

He told the Prime Minister that the Gaganyaan project is getting huge interest worldwide. His crew mates even asked for signed notes (autographs), saying they would like to be invited to the launch and even travel on India’s spacecraft.

India’s plans include its first human spaceflight in 2027, building a space station by 2035, and sending an astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

Shukla’s Success Becomes Humanity’s Shared Victory

ISRO chief V. Narayanan said the mission was a ‘100% success’, and now the organisation has nearly 12,000 pages of detailed records about it.

He said this information is extremely valuable for India’s upcoming human space flight mission – Gaganyaan, planned for mid-2027. Since returning to Earth on July 15, he explained that having the perspective of both Russia and the U.S. will be very useful.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Press Meet in New Delhi on 21st Aug

The results from many experiments designed by Indian scientists, which Captain Shukla carried out in space on micro-gravity and how plants adjust to space conditions, are now being studied. From space, he saw the unity of the planet—India looked beautiful, but the borders between countries disappeared, leaving him with a strong feeling of one-ness of Earth.

V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, said the mission was a “100% success” and the organisation now has nearly “12,000 pages” of records from it. Captain Shukla’s fellow astronaut, Prashant Balakrishnan Nair, who trained as the back-up astronaut, said he was not at all disappointed about not going to the ISS.

He said he was proud to be like Lakshman to Shukla’s Ram, showing his loyalty and respect for Shukla’s space journey. As a fighter pilot, he explained, one must know not just how to lead but also how to support as a wingman. Referring to scriptures about “one single consciousness,” he meant that all humans are spiritually connected. So, while Shukla did the hard job of going to space, his achievement belongs to everyone, making it a shared victory for all Indians and humanity.

