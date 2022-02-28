National Science Day 2022: Know the science behind ‘Raman Effect’, physicist CV Raman’s key discovery

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year in India to mark the discovery of one of the most important concepts in physics, the Raman effect, which was discovered by Nobel Laureate and legendary Indian physicist CV Raman.

Sir CV Raman won the Nobel Prize for the discovery of the Raman Effect in 1930, making him one of the most celebrated scientists in India. Years later in 1986, The National Council for Science and Technology Communication approached the Centre to designate February 28 as the National Science Day.

This year, the theme of the National Science Day 2022 is 'Integrated Approach in S&T for Sustainable Future'. The purpose behind celebrating this day is to recognize the importance of science and the discovery of new concepts in the country.

What is the Raman Effect?

The Raman effect, which is also known as the Raman scattering, is proved that there is both an exchange of energy and a change in the light's direction during the inelastic scattering of photons by matter. This discovery earned Sir CV Raman his Nobel Prize.

Typically this effect involves vibrational energy being gained by a molecule as incident photons from a visible laser are shifted to lower energy. This is called normal Stokes Raman scattering.

The Raman effect grew popular among scientists and physicists to gain information about materials for a variety of purposes by performing various forms of Raman spectroscopy. The effect is named after scientist CV Raman, who discovered it in 1928.

Most commonly, the Raman scattering is used to detect high-frequency phonon and magnon excitations and is also used to measure the atmospheric extinction coefficient and the water vapour vertical distribution.

Raman amplification is used in optical amplifiers as well. It is also used in the chemical imaging of small molecules such as nucleic acids in biological systems by a vibrational tag. The Raman effect is also used in producing the appearance of the blue sky.