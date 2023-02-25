NASA: Venus shows signs of tectonic plate formation, reveals planet’s cooling process

Photo: NASA

Using Venus's crust as a proxy for Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago, a new research draws some interesting conclusions. Based on observations from the Magellan mission, scientists have identified circular fissures or bubbles that alter the planet's surface.

The surface of Venus is white with brown and crimson lines. There is very little room on the right side of the planet now that it is so close to being completely occupied by the darkness of space.

Venus, frequently considered Earth's twin despite significant differences, has a youthful look because its "squishy" surface is dotted with volcanic activity that resurfaces the outer layers.

Venus, the second planet from the Sun, has a thick, poisonous atmosphere and is very hot on the surface, despite its similarity to Earth in size and structure.

As a result of Venus's sluggish rotation on its axis, one day on Venus corresponds to 243 days on Earth. Venus travels around the Sun more quickly than Earth does, therefore a year on Venus lasts just approximately 225 Earth days. Compared to most planets in our solar system, Venus rotates backward on its axis. In other words, the Sun rises in the west and sets in the east, which is the opposite of what we see on earth.

Being the first planet to be visited by a spacecraft, Venus was the subject of much research at the beginning of the space age. Furthermore, the first planet to have a spacecraft land on its surface was Venus, sent from Earth. Landers barely last a few of hours in the scorching heat.

While life as we know it is very improbable on Venus, some scientists believe that bacteria may thrive in the cloud tops, where it is cooler and the pressure is comparable to that on Earth's surface. The presence of phosphine in the clouds has been taken as evidence of the presence of microorganisms.