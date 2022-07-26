Search icon
NASA to rename James Webb Space Telescope? Know the ‘homophobic’ past of the controversial name

The James Webb Space Telescope has been making headlines ever since its high quality images were released by US space agency NASA.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

Image by James Webb Space Telescope (Photo - NASA)

People across the globe were left mesmerised by the high-definition and colorful pictures released by the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA), which were clicked by the super-powerful James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

NASA launched the James Webb Space Telescope to capture full-color images of deep outer space, making it the most powerful telescope to be launched in the entire world. It must be noted that the telescope has been named after a NASA administrator, James Webb.

Now, the name of the powerful telescope has sparked a controversy, with many pressuring NASA to rename the JWST due to the backlash. Here is all you need to know about the James Webb Telescope name controversy.

More than 300 companies, universities, and space agencies were involved in developing the James Webb Space Telescope, which is a joint venture by NASA and the European Space Agency. However, the name of the telescope has been controversial for several years.

Why was James Webb embroiled in controversy?

James E Webb was a renowned NASA administrator, who was responsible for a lot of its successful missions. Webb was appointed to the position by US President John F Kennedy and was behind the Apollo mission, which landed humans on the Moon.

Though Webb was one of the most accomplished and celebrated parts of NASA, he soon became embroiled in controversy after he allegedly played a part in the controversial “Lavender Scare”, which took place during the Cold War era.

The Lavender Scare was spread as propaganda against the people of the LGBTQ community during the Cold War, spreading the paranoia that they were more at risk of becoming Soviet spies than people of other sexual orientations, creating a stigma against them.

The role of James Webb in the Lavender Scare and alleged homophobic activities is still not proven, but due to the NASA administrator’s involvement in high-level political affairs, many were certain that he was behind spreading homophobic propaganda during that period.

Now, many are pressuring NASA to change the name of the James Webb Space Telescope due to the controversy, while the US space agency has not yet made any official comment on the matter. 

