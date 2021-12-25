NASA to launch James Webb Space Telescope TODAY: Check when, where, how to watch in India

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary $9 billion instrument able to peer more deeply into the cosmos than ever, is due for launch on Saturday from South America's northeastern coast, opening a highly anticipated new era of astronomical exploration.

The James Webb Space Telescope lauded as the successor to the iconic Hubble Space Telescope, is a powerful infrared telescope, hailed by NASA as the premiere space-science observatory of the next decade.

It was packed inside the cargo bay of an Ariane 5 rocket poised for blastoff at 7:20 am EST (5:50 pm IST) from the European Space Agency's (ESA) launch base in French Guiana.

The Webb telescope will then take a month to coast to its destination in solar orbit roughly 1 million miles from Earth - about four times farther away than the moon. And Webb's special orbital path will keep it in constant alignment with Earth as the planet and telescope circle the sun in tandem.

The launch will be Live from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, US, and the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

How to watch the James Webb Telescope Launch LIVE?

NASA will also be streaming the incident on various social media channels. Apart from NASA Live, the launch can also be seen on the official YouTube channel of NASA.

The broadcast can also be viewed on NASA TV, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and the NASA app.

Check out the direct YouTube link here.

As for the James Webb Telescope, it is named for the man who oversaw NASA through most of its formative decade of the 1960s. Webb is about 100 times more sensitive than Hubble and is expected to profoundly transform scientists' understanding of the universe and our place in it.\

Webb mainly will view the cosmos in the infrared spectrum, allowing it to peer through clouds of gas and dust where stars are being born, while Hubble has operated primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.

(Reuters input)