NASA to launch Artemis 1 Moon mission today: Know when and where to watch LIVE

The new Moon rocket is set to launch today.

On Monday, August 29, technical difficulties forced controllers to cancel the launch just as huge crowds had assembled at Cape Canaveral and on nearby Florida beaches to watch the launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B.



It takes Artemis I 1.3 million miles (2.1 million kilometres) to get to, past, and back from the Moon. It will test both the Orion spacecraft for crewed missions to the Moon and NASA's new heavy-lift rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), the largest rocket ever built.



It's the first of three Artemis missions planned; Artemis II is expected to carry four crew members in 2024, while Artemis III is expected to send two astronauts to the moon in 2025 or later.



New time and date for Artemis I's launch



A launch attempt for Artemis-1 is now planned for Saturday, September 3, 2022. The launch window is available from 2:17 PM to 4:17 PM Eastern Time.



When and where to view the launch of Artemis-1



NASA On Saturday, September 3, 2022, YouTube will have full coverage of the debut. The actual launch coverage begins at 12:15 p.m. EDT, even though programming for tanking operations to load propellant into the SLS rocket starts at 5:45 a.m.



Additionally, NASA TV is accessible via Facebook, Twitch, the NASA website, and in 4K on the NASA UHD channel.



The exact timetable and certain activities you shouldn't miss in the hours following the launch are listed below:



English-language live launch coverage starts at 12:15 EST (Spanish is at 1:00 p.m. EST on separate feeds on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube).



2:17 PM until 4:47 PM. Launch window: EDT.



6:00 p.m. EDT: A post-launch news conference will take place about an hour following the launch.



9:45 p.m. EDT: Reporting on the first burn of Orion's outbound trajectory as it approaches the Moon. The precise time is based on the precise liftoff time.



10:15 p.m. EDT: Reporting on the first Earth images seen while travelling to the Moon from Orion. The specific moment depends on the exact liftoff time.