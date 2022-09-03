NASA to launch Artemis 1 Moon mission today: Know when and where to watch LIVE

Headlines

You don’t need to type to access ChatGPT anymore, it can now see, hear, and speak

Will Axar Patel recover in time for ODI World Cup 2023? Report provides significant injury update

Wordle 829 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 26

King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-starrer action drama film

Haryana bans hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels, but rule won’t apply to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

You don’t need to type to access ChatGPT anymore, it can now see, hear, and speak

Will Axar Patel recover in time for ODI World Cup 2023? Report provides significant injury update

Wordle 829 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 26

Before Dunki and Salaar, 9 times Bollywood superstars' films clashed at box office

Indian states and their signature dishes

Diabetes tips: Low glycemic foods to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-starrer action drama film

Karan Johar reveals how a family member inspired Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's love story in RRKPK: 'It was a scandal...'

Amy Jackson reacts to ‘ugly’ trolling, memes on her transformation, resemblance to Cillian Murphy: ‘I’m not a man's...'

HomeScience

Science

NASA to launch Artemis 1 Moon mission today: Know when and where to watch LIVE

The new Moon rocket is set to launch today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday, August 29, technical difficulties forced controllers to cancel the launch just as huge crowds had assembled at Cape Canaveral and on nearby Florida beaches to watch the launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B. 

It takes Artemis I 1.3 million miles (2.1 million kilometres) to get to, past, and back from the Moon. It will test both the Orion spacecraft for crewed missions to the Moon and NASA's new heavy-lift rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), the largest rocket ever built. 

It's the first of three Artemis missions planned; Artemis II is expected to carry four crew members in 2024, while Artemis III is expected to send two astronauts to the moon in 2025 or later. 

New time and date for Artemis I's launch 

A launch attempt for Artemis-1 is now planned for Saturday, September 3, 2022. The launch window is available from 2:17 PM to 4:17 PM Eastern Time. 

When and where to view the launch of Artemis-1 

NASA On Saturday, September 3, 2022, YouTube will have full coverage of the debut. The actual launch coverage begins at 12:15 p.m. EDT, even though programming for tanking operations to load propellant into the SLS rocket starts at 5:45 a.m. 

Additionally, NASA TV is accessible via Facebook, Twitch, the NASA website, and in 4K on the NASA UHD channel. 

The exact timetable and certain activities you shouldn't miss in the hours following the launch are listed below: 

English-language live launch coverage starts at 12:15 EST (Spanish is at 1:00 p.m. EST on separate feeds on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube). 

 2:17 PM until 4:47 PM. Launch window: EDT. 

6:00 p.m. EDT: A post-launch news conference will take place about an hour following the launch.

9:45 p.m. EDT: Reporting on the first burn of Orion's outbound trajectory as it approaches the Moon. The precise time is based on the precise liftoff time.

10:15 p.m. EDT: Reporting on the first Earth images seen while travelling to the Moon from Orion. The specific moment depends on the exact liftoff time.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NEET PG: 'Absolutely shocking', says Congress on reducing cut-off marks to zero

Amazon to invest up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic in GenAI era

MS Dhoni's 5 records that will remain unbreakable

Mohammed Siraj's world-class status acknowledged by this former Australian cricketer

India shines bright: sparkling jewelry exports worth $12 billion, capturing 10% of global market

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE