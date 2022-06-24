NASA stops auction of 3 cockroaches that were fed moon dust to see if 'it would kill them'

NASA launched the lunar mission in 1969. (File)

NASA, the world's most advanced space agency, has asked a Boston-based auction house to stop the sale of moon dust collected during the agency's Apollo 11 mission of 1969. It has also asked the auction agency, RR Auction, to stop the sale of carcasses of cockroaches that were fed the moon dust to check if it contained toxins. The experiment was conducted to check if the moon dust contained any substance that posed a danger to terrestrial life. NASA said the material belonged to the United States government. 40 milligrams of moon dust and three cockroaches were expected to fetch 400,000 dollars.

The articles have been pulled out of the auction.

The agency, in a letter to the auction house, said that all Apollo samples were the federal government's property and can't be sold, put on display by an individual or used for any other purposes.

The Apollo 11 mission brought back around 47 pounds of moon rock. Some of it was fed to insects, frish and other animals to see if it would kill them.

The cockroaches that were fed moon dust were studied by Marion Brooks at the University of Minnesota. She told a daily in October 1969 that she found no evidence of infectious agents. She died in 2007.

The moon rock and cockroaches, however, were never returned to NASA. Her daughter sold them in 2010.

RR Auction was selling the items on behalf of an undisclosed owner.

The auction house has put the sale on hold but the owner and NASA will have to come to some arrangement to permanently stop the auction.

Reported by AP