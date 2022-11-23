Search icon
NASA shares stunning image showing how Earth looks from Moon

In a tweet, NASA posted a video showing the earth as seen from the moon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

NASA shares stunning image showing how Earth looks from Moon
NASA shares stunning image showing how Earth looks from Moon | Photo: Twitter/@NASA

The Artemis 1 test flight's destination, the moon, has been sighted by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which has also captured an incredible video to mark the occasion. A photo taken by NASA's Orion spacecraft shows the Earth's partially illuminated  in the distance. In a tweet, NASA posted a video showing the earth as seen from the moon.

The video was shared on Twitter along with the caption that reads, “New views of planet Earth from @NASA_Orion as #Artemis I journeys to the Moon. Orion is 9.5 hours into a 25.5-day test flight.” Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 4 lakh view and more than 18,000 likes on Twitter.

Eight cameras are installed on the SLS and sixteen are placed on Orion as part of the Artemis 1 mission's 24 cameras. The main purpose of these cameras is to assist experts in recording mission-critical events, such as launch, deployment of the solar array, and landing, for later analysis. Some of these cameras are thoughtfully positioned to look outside the spacecraft itself as well.

 

 

Sandra Jones of NASA stated during a live broadcast on November 16 that "this view of Earth captured from a human-rated spacecraft not seen since 1972 during the final Apollo mission, some 50 years ago."

According to the BBC, NASA's Artemis spacecraft has successfully landed on the moon after finally taking off from Earth last week. The Orion spacecraft has travelled 80 miles (130 kilometres) above the lunar surface and is about to enter a larger orbit. This effort started at 6:14 pm IST and the vehicle lost contact for 34 minutes because it took place on the distant side of the Moon.

READ | Humans can now stay on moon for longer duration, says NASA

 

