NASA shares stunning image of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus, internet calls it ‘CGI magic’

Enceladus is Saturn's 6th largest moon in size and19th largest moon in the Solar System.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 08:26 PM IST

Photo: NASA

The Cassini spacecraft caught a view of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus, which has a subsurface ocean hidden under its frozen surface. The tiny moon's cracked surface may appear like rivers carved into it, but scientists think it's really heated spots in the crust where water ice and gases shoot up from the ocean floor and feed Saturn's E ring. Possible hydrothermal vents leading to the ocean floor may be found at the bottom of some of these cracks.

Saturn's moon Enceladus is the sixth biggest in size (19th largest in the Solar System). With its surface coated in pure ice, Enceladus is one of the most reflective objects in the Solar System. As a result, its surface is much cooler than a light-absorbing substance at midday, reaching just -198 degree C. Despite its tiny size, Enceladus contains a broad spectrum of surface characteristics, ranging from ancient, extensively cratered areas to new, tectonically deformed topography.

The tiny moon Enceladus travels an average of 148,000 miles (238,000 kilometres) from Saturn in an elliptical orbit. Because of this, Enceladus always has the same side facing Saturn, which results in an average temperature of -330 Fo (-201 Co). The ice crust typically ranges in thickness from 20 to 25 kilometres (12 to 16 miles).

An improved colour version of Cassini's image of Enceladus's white surface. Light blue fractures rip through the moon's surface in every direction, and deep craters dot its surface. The planet is partially obscured by the moon's shadow and the dark area to its right.

Cassini spacecraft captured the distinctive and intricate south polar area of the moon for the first time in 2005. The spacecraft's journey has increased our knowledge of the moon, prompting scientists to conclude that Enceladus is an ideal place to look for extraterrestrial life due to its chemistry, enormous seas, and internal heat.

