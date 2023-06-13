NASA shares picture of fascinating zinnia flower grown in space, internet reacts | Photo: Instagram

With its most recent discovery, NASA continues to stun the world. This time, the emphasis is not on far-off celestial objects or amazing photographs obtained by telescopes, but on a gorgeous flower that thrived in the most unlikely of circumstances.

A beautiful image of a zinnia flower produced on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Veggie facility was posted by NASA on June 13 via its official Instagram account. In the viral Instagram post, zinnia, a light-orange flowers in full bloom. The Earth was out of focus in the upper part of the photograph, while the vastness of space filled the lower half, creating a striking contrast.

Many researchers have made it possible to cultivate farms and crops in space because of their work. Although NASA has been studying plants in space since the 1970s, this specific experiment, started in 2015 by astronaut Kjell Lindgren, has produced intriguing findings.

Scientists want to learn important things about plant growth and development in microgravity by raising zinnias in space. As it lays the way for upcoming space missions, including lengthy expeditions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, where personnel will require dependable sources of fresh food, this study is of utmost significance.

The ISS has developed into a spectacular space garden, demonstrating the possibility of growing foods outside of the limits of Earth. On the space station, astronauts working for NASA have also successfully produced lettuce, tomatoes, and even chilli peppers in addition to zinnias.

This remarkable achievement highlights the chances for maintaining human life throughout prolonged space flight in addition to demonstrating the plants in space. The viral Instagram has garnered over 5 lakh like since being uploaded. After viewing this "space flower," people on the internet shared various reactions.

READ | Travelling to space messes with human brain, reveals NASA study