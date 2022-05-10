NASA satellite spots rare ‘magnetic flip’ of monster black hole, here’s what it means

Photo - NASA

Though the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) offers a lot of information about the world beyond the Earth and the outer space, there is still a lot to be known about black holes and their behavior towards our planet, if they come in contact.

Recently, NASA’s Swift Satellite bore witness to one of the rarest phenomena to occur in outer space, which explains the scientists a lot of black holes. NASA recently spotted that a monster black hole reversed its magnetic poles due to a space occurrence.

As per the space agency, an unusual outburst from a galaxy more than 236 million light-years away may have caused the magnetic poles covering the centre of a gigantic black hole to spontaneously flip right before our eyes.

According to NASA, the phenomenon is extremely rare and has not been witnessed by scientists before. A galaxy known as 1ES 1927+654, briefly ceased X-ray emissions for a few months, then resumed and increased, most likely causing this rare event.

A rare and enigmatic outburst from a galaxy 236 million light-years away may have been sparked by a magnetic reversal, a spontaneous flip of the magnetic field surrounding its central black hole.

In an official NASA statement, study lead author Sibasish Laha said, “This event marks the first time we've seen X-rays dropping out completely while the other wavelengths brighten.”

The NASA statement further says that if the scientists can confirm that the outburst witnessed in space was due to the supermassive black hole switching its magnetic poles, it will help experts know a lot about the behavior of such black holes in outer space.

Our galaxy, which is the Milky Way, has a lot of black holes embedded in its heart. The black hole has a very intense gravitational pull, which can cause any objects or celestial bodies near it to get sucked in, even something as fast as light!

Many space enthusiasts have the theory that Earth can eventually get sucked inside a massive black hole, which can mean the end of the planet altogether. Several scientists have disproved this theory, saying that the nearest detected black holes are thousands of lightyears away.

