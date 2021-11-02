NASA’s Hubble Telescope goes dark once again, slips into ‘safe mode’

The Hubble Telescope is one of the most iconic pieces of equipment to ever be launched into space, but for some time, the machinery has been reporting problems. The Hubble Space Telescope once again went dark into space, just months after it was resurrected from the dead.

The Hubble Telescope, which is one of the largest and most versatile machineries currently in outer space, has been the world’s eye into the solar system for several decades. Recently, it had reportedly slipped into safe mode, which led to the suspension of science operations.

NASA had to launch an investigation regarding the issues being experienced by the Hubble telescope since operations were interrupted. "The instruments are healthy and will remain in safe mode while the mission team continues its investigation,” the agency said in a statement.

The American space agency further said, “Mission team members are evaluating spacecraft data and system diagrams to better understand the synchronisation issue and how to address it. They also are developing and testing procedures to collect additional data from the spacecraft. These activities are expected to take at least one week.”

The Hubble operations team is continuing work to resolve the issue that caused Hubble’s science instruments to enter safe mode Oct. 25.



NASA said that the science instruments of Hubble issued error codes at 1:46 a.m. EDT on October 23, indicating the loss of a specific synchronization message. “This message provides timing information the instruments use to correctly respond to data requests and commands,” the agency said.

The science instruments of the Hubble Telescope further entered safe mode autonomously after error codes indicating multiple losses of synchronization messages were issued once again on October 25, prompting NASA to launch an investigation into the matter.

The Hubble Telescope has been functional for over 30 years, and this is not the first time it has gone dark. Earlier this year, the telescope was shut down for an entire month to a faulty payload computer onboard Hubble that coordinates science operations.