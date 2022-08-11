NASA's Fermi Space Telescope: 12-year data confirms star wrecks are cosmic particle source

Image Source: NASA

Some of the highest-energy protons in our galaxy have been the subject of a long-running search by astrophysicists for their points of origin. One such supernova remnant has now been confirmed by a study based on 12 years of data from NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope.

A PeVatron isn't a robot from a 1950s sci-fi movie: it's a scientific term, a source for some of the highest-energy particles known to whip across our galaxy.



According to Fermi's research, particles are accelerated to velocities approaching the speed of light by the shock waves created when stars burst. These particles, known as cosmic rays, are typically protons but may also be atomic nuclei or electrons. They all have electric charges, which causes the magnetic field of our galaxy to distort their courses as they race past it. As a result, their place of origin is obscured since we have no idea in which direction they first appeared. But when these particles smash into interstellar gas close to the supernova remnant, they emit a signature gamma-ray glow.

The particles, caught in the magnetic fields, must keep crossing the shock wave from the explosion, gaining momentum each time. The remnant is unable to contain them forever, so they blast forth into space. PeV protons, accelerated to energies around 10 times higher than those achieved by the Large Hadron Collider, are on the verge of leaving our galaxy, according to the paper.

Some PeVatrons, including one in the core of our galaxy, have been identified by astronomers. Candidates have been narrowed down to supernova remnants. However, only a few of the about 300 known fragments have been confirmed to produce gamma rays with energy high enough to be detected.