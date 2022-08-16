Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

NASA's DART Spacecraft to collide with an asteroid on September 26, know how to watch live

To test a defence device that could protect Earth from asteroids, NASA launched the DART mission on November 21 of last year toward a binary asteroid

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

NASA's DART Spacecraft to collide with an asteroid on September 26, know how to watch live
NASA

What is the DART mission from NASA? 

The project, which involved ramming a spaceship into an asteroid, was launched on November 21 of last year. The target asteroid, called Dimorphous, is a member of a binary system. This asteroid, which has a diameter of 160 metres (530 feet), circles the larger asteroid Didymos (diameter of 780 metres or 2,560 feet). On September 26, the DART spacecraft will collide with Dimorphous, which is located 109.4 billion kilometres away, at a speed of 23,760 kph to alter the asteroid's path. 

Interestingly, this is the first mission to test asteroid deflection technologies via kinetic impact. "The spacecraft will deliberately collide with a target asteroid—which poses no threat to Earth—to change its speed and path. If successful, DART’s kinetic impact method could be used in the future if a hazardous asteroid on a collision course with Earth were ever discovered", NASA stated in a statement. 

What happens after the impact?

The post-impact shock waves and cratering process, together with the fact that the Dimorphos has a loose core, are projected to cause significantly more serious damage to the target asteroid than anticipated. Following the impact, the Hera mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) will be in use. To investigate the aftermath of the impact, the HERA spacecraft will rejoin the asteroid system. It will also send out two CubeSats to conduct a close-up crash scene examination. 

Close-up investigations will be conducted by these CubeSats, called Milani, the rock decoder, and Juventas, the radar visionary. Interestingly, the HERA spacecraft will also transmit visuals of the impacts because the collision would destroy DART's camera.

The event will be live-streamed on social media and on the official website of NASA.

 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade attacks in Srinagar, Budgam leave policeman, civilian injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.