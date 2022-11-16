NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission to be launched today: Know when, where, how to watch live in India

NASA's Artemis I mission will launch later today (File photo)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which is the space agency of the United States, will be making its fourth attempt at launching the Artemis 1 mission to the moon today, on November 16, 2022.

The Artemis 1 mission has been stalled three times previously, due to technical difficulties or unfavourable weather conditions. For its fourth attempt at the moon mission, NASA has assigned a two-hour window on November 16, Wednesday.

The lift-off of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft is scheduled under the Artemis 1 moon mission by NASA. The launch of the spacecraft will be conducted through launchpad 39B at Cape Canaveral.

In a detailed statement, NASA said, “The team will meet again Monday afternoon to review additional analysis associated with caulk on Orion’s launch abort system that came loose during Hurricane Nicole.”

NASA Artemis 1 mission: Time in India

The Artemis 1 moon mission of NASA is expected to be launched by the space agency on November 16, Wednesday. The two-hour launch window of the historic mission is set to open at 1:04 am EST today. This means that the launch window will open at 11:34 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

NASA Artemis 1 mission launch: How and where to watch live

The live-streaming of the ambitious moon mission by NASA has already begun on the official website of the space agency. Those who wish to watch the Artemis 1 launch live can do so by visiting the official website of NASA or visiting its social media handles.

NASA began fuelling its new moon rocket on Tuesday for a middle-of-the-night launch, its third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years.

Fuel leaks plagued the first two attempts in late summer, then a pair of hurricanes caused more delays. While engineers never pinpointed the cause of the escaping hydrogen, they altered the fuelling process to minimize leakage and were confident that all the plumbing in the 322-foot (98-metre) rocket would remain tight and intact.

