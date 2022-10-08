NASA's Artemis 1 Moon mission: Rocket and spacecraft being inspected before determining the launch date

Photo: NASA

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft are now undergoing final preparations for the launch attempt of the Artemis I mission, scheduled for November at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA will be able to finalise the work plan for bringing SLS and Orion back to Launch Pad 39B after this week's check-outs.

In order to examine the exterior and access interior components, technicians have extended work platforms surrounding SLS and Orion since work resumed following Hurricane Ian. Any damage to the rocket's or spacecraft's thermal protection system, such as foam or cork, will be revealed by an external examination. Teams will swap out the batteries powering the flight termination system in the boosters and the core stage, as well as those powering the interim cryogenic propulsion stage.

The task list also includes recharging the CubeSats that have rechargeable batteries and have opted to use them. Activities performed within Orion will include charging the batteries for the crew seat accelerometers and space radiation research, as well as restocking specimens for the biological investigations being carried onboard the capsule.

Engineers at @NASAKennedy are in the process of preparing @NASA_SLS and @NASA_Orion for the next #Artemis I launch attempt in Nov.

Check-outs conducted this week will allow @NASA to finalize the work schedule before rolling SLS and Orion to Pad 39B.

Managers are communicating with the United States Space Force to reserve launch dates on the Eastern Range and working with other areas of the agency to examine any possible restrictions while teams in the Vehicle Assemble Building finish check-outs in preparation for NASA to designate a target date for the next launch attempt.

Although Hurricane Ian had a relatively little impact on the Kennedy region, several of the team members who reside farther west were more severely impacted and are still making their way back to normal. Managers are helping teams carve out time for family and home responsibilities.