Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

NASA's Artemis 1 Moon mission: Rocket and spacecraft being inspected before determining the launch date

Artemis 1: After Hurricane Ian, technicians extended work platforms around SLS and Orion to assess the outside and inside components of the rocket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

NASA's Artemis 1 Moon mission: Rocket and spacecraft being inspected before determining the launch date
Photo: NASA

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft are now undergoing final preparations for the launch attempt of the Artemis I mission, scheduled for November at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA will be able to finalise the work plan for bringing SLS and Orion back to Launch Pad 39B after this week's check-outs.

Also, READ: NASA: Citizen scientists enhance new Europa images from Juno Mission on Jupiter

In order to examine the exterior and access interior components, technicians have extended work platforms surrounding SLS and Orion since work resumed following Hurricane Ian. Any damage to the rocket's or spacecraft's thermal protection system, such as foam or cork, will be revealed by an external examination. Teams will swap out the batteries powering the flight termination system in the boosters and the core stage, as well as those powering the interim cryogenic propulsion stage.

The task list also includes recharging the CubeSats that have rechargeable batteries and have opted to use them. Activities performed within Orion will include charging the batteries for the crew seat accelerometers and space radiation research, as well as restocking specimens for the biological investigations being carried onboard the capsule.

Managers are communicating with the United States Space Force to reserve launch dates on the Eastern Range and working with other areas of the agency to examine any possible restrictions while teams in the Vehicle Assemble Building finish check-outs in preparation for NASA to designate a target date for the next launch attempt.

Although Hurricane Ian had a relatively little impact on the Kennedy region, several of the team members who reside farther west were more severely impacted and are still making their way back to normal. Managers are helping teams carve out time for family and home responsibilities.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all improtant details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.