NASA's $10 billion James Webb telescope permanently damaged by May space rock strike: Report

A fresh report claims that NASA’s next-gen James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may have suffered more damage than was earlier estimated from the micrometeorite strike back in May. The space telescope earlier this week mesmerized people the world over with deepest pics of space.

A single micrometeorite strike in May this year permanently altered the primary mirror of the telescope. The impact, however, will not affect the JWST’s capacity to capture clearest images of space.

It was revealed during the commissioning phase of the telescope that while 5 out of the 6 space rocks that hit it caused negligible impact, one did more damage than can be rectified. This impact was suffered by the mirror segment labeled C3 of JWST. The impact occurred between May 22-24. It “exceeded prelaunch expectations of damage for a single micrometeoroid triggering further investigation and modeling,” said the report published on the academic preprint server arxiv.org.

The damage did not compromise the resolution of the primary mirror of the telescope as a whole. The strike caused “significant uncorrectable change” but the “effect was small at the full telescope level because only a small portion of the telescope area was affected”.

The report further added that the strike was a “rare event” or if the JWST is “more susceptible to damage by micrometeoroids” than was predicted by pre-launch modeling. The team is reportedly studying how it can reduce such hits in the future.

