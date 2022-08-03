Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

NASA releases colourful photo of stunning Cartwheel Galaxy captured by James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb Space Telescope produced a detailed image of the Cartwheel and two smaller companion galaxies against a backdrop of many other galaxies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

NASA releases colourful photo of stunning Cartwheel Galaxy captured by James Webb Space Telescope
Twitter/@NASA

NASA has released stunning images of the Cartwheel Galaxy, located about 500 million light-years away. The image was captured by the powerful next-generation James Webb Space Telescope.

Webb, using its infrared cameras, produced a detailed image of the Cartwheel and two smaller companion galaxies against a backdrop of many other galaxies. The Cartwheel Galaxy, located about 500 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation, is a rare sight appearing much like that of the wheel of a wagon.

The Cartwheel Galaxy sports two rings -- a bright inner ring and a surrounding, colourful ring. These two rings expand outwards from the centre of the collision, like ripples in a pond after a stone is tossed into it. Because of these distinctive features, astronomers call this a "ring galaxy," a structure less common than spiral galaxies like our Milky Way.

The bright core contains a tremendous amount of hot dust with the brightest areas being the home to gigantic young star clusters. On the other hand, the outer ring, which has expanded for about 440 million years, is dominated by star formation and supernovas.

READ | AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022: BSE AP Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED at manabadi, bse.ap.gov.in

As this ring expands, it ploughs into surrounding gas and triggers star formation. In the image, data from the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), are coloured blue, orange, and yellow.

The galaxy displays many individual blue dots, which are individual stars or pockets of star formation. NIRCam also reveals the difference between the smooth distribution or shape of the older star populations and dense dust in the core compared to the clumpy shapes associated with the younger star populations outside of it.

Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) reveals finer details about the dust that inhabits the galaxy.

MIRI data, coloured red in the composite image, reveals regions within the Cartwheel Galaxy rich in hydrocarbons and other chemical compounds, as well as silicate dust, like much of the dust on Earth.

READ | What is high cholesterol? Know signs, symptoms to look out for

Other telescopes, including the Hubble Space Telescope, have previously examined the Cartwheel. But the dramatic galaxy has been shrouded in mystery -- perhaps literally, given the amount of dust that obscures the view. Webb, with its ability to detect infrared light, now uncovers new insights into the nature of the Cartwheel.

It also provides a new view of how the Cartwheel Galaxy has changed over billions of years. It also reveals new details about star formation and the galaxy`s central black hole.

The $10 billion Webb telescope, is an international programme led by NASA, European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency.

The telescope`s actual aim is to solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 410 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.