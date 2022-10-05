NASA posts stunning photo of recent solar flare. Is this release harmful to us?

Photo: NASA Instagram

On Sunday, NASA of the United States of America photographed the precise moment the Sun sent a strong blast of energy into space. The Solar Dynamic Observatory, which continually monitors the Sun, was able to snap a shot of the incident, which NASA shared on Instagram to tell the public that a "strong solar flare" erupted from the Sun on October 2.

Also, READ: NASA Artemis Program: Before going to the Moon, astronauts must undergo desert training in Arizona

"Solar flares are intense bursts of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy on the Sun’s surface. In this image, they are noticeable as the brightest areas of the Sun and can last from minutes to hours," the caption of the post read.

"In this image, they (solar flares) are noticeable as the brightest areas of the Sun and can last from minutes to hours," NASA wrote in the caption.

Additionally, NASA classified the solar flare on October 2 as an "X1 Flare". "An X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number, which reaches a maximum of nine, provides more information about its strength," NASA explained.

At the same time, this is not the first occasion that the Sun has been seen sending out such massive energy bursts. Using the Solar Dynamics Observatory, NASA was able to take a picture of a solar flare in April as well. In the same month, the Centre of Excellence for Space Sciences (India), or CESSI, detected a possibly harmful solar flare that might interfere with satellite communications and global positioning systems.

Solar flares, in and of themselves, do not have a harmful influence on human beings; rather, the discharge of magnetic energy caused by solar flares may wreak havoc on technological devices.