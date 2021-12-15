NASA’s Parker Solar Probe becomes first spacecraft in history to fly through sun’s atmosphere

Another important accolade has recently been added to the list of monumental achievements in the realm of space exploration. Parker, a NASA spacecraft, has officially "touched" the sun, descending through the corona, an undiscovered part of the sun's atmosphere, according to analysts at the American Geophysical Union meeting on Tuesday.

Parker is making scientific breakthroughs that other satellites couldn't see because they were much further away, particularly from inside solar wind, which is the flow of electrically charged particles which can influence us on Earth, according to a NASA release. Switchbacks, or magnetic zig-zag patterns in the solar wind, are widely spread near the Sun, according to Parker.

Check out the video shared by NASA:

The Parker Solar Probe soared into the corona throughout its seventh brief approach with the sun in April. As per the researchers, the findings took a couple of months to gather and then a few more months to corroborate. Parker was 8 million miles (13 million kilometres) from the sun's core when it first passed the rough, irregular boundary between the celestial sphere and outward energetic particles.

The first visit into the corona, as well as the possibility of many more to follow, will serve to provide data on operations that are hard to monitor from distance. The spacecraft went in and out of the corona at least 3 times, according to analysts, every round with a seamless passage. Parker will proceed to get closer to the sun and look deeper into the corona until its big final orbiting in 2025.