NASA lists out 4 asteroids making close approaches to Earth this week: Is it cause for worry?

This week alone, a total of 4 asteroids will be making close approaches to Earth. Read on to know what NASA has said about them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

File Photo

Our solar system is nothing if not mysterious and full of enticing possibilities. September, so far, has been a month full of Asteroids with many making close approaches to our planet. This week alone, a total of 4 asteroids will be making close approaches to Earth. NASA has not marked any of these asteroids as a potential threat, so sit back and enjoy reading about this cosmic spectacle.

Thursday - September 15, 2022 (Today) - Asteroid 2020 PT4 

An asteroid named 2020 PT4, almost the size of an airplane, is set to approach Earth today - September 15, 2022. 2020 PT4 has a diameter of 37 metres and will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 71,90,000 kilometres on Thursday, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said. 

Friday - September 16, 2022 (Tomorrow) - Asteroid 2022 QD1

The massive space rock, asteroid 2022 QD1, is 240 feet wide and is known to have the capability to destroy a city. NASA has said that the asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth on tomorrow and will be travelling at a speed of 30,000 kilometers per second.

Sunday - September 18, 2022 - Asteroid 2022 QB37 

Asteroid 2022 QB37, more than a 180 feet wide space rock, will be travelling at a speed of more than 30,000 kilometers per second. NASA has said that the asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth on September 18. 

Sunday - September 18, 2022 - Asteroid 2005 RC3 

Asteroid 2005 RC3, a more than 400 feet wide space rock, was first discovered in 2005. NASA has said that the asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth on September 18 at a distance of about 4.7 million kilometers.

All these asteroids have been labelled as potentially hazardous, but they will still be able to safely pass by Earth. 

