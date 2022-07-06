NASA loses contact with Capstone: Why was the 33-million-dollars spacecraft launched?

NASA lunar aircraft lost: The spacecraft was launched from New Zealand on June 28. (Representational)

NASA has lost contact with a spacecraft that was heading to the moon to test a lopsided lunar orbit. The world's premier space agency said the engineers were working to fix the problem. The agency has pumped in $32.7 million in the mission.

The agency said the spacecraft called Capstone had sent a successful communication and one partial signal on Monday. Since then, the agency hasn't been able to contact the spacecraft, The agency has expressed confidence that the issue will be fixed.

The spacecraft was launched from New Zealand on June 28. It had orbited the earth for a week and was on its way to the moon. The satellite is the size of a microwave oven and it weighs 55 pounds. It was on its way to become the first artificial object to test the ovoid orbit. The orbit balances the gravities of Earth and the moon. It is easy to maneuver the aircraft on this orbit.

NASA wants to install a Gateway outpost on the orbit. It will serve as a staging point for astronauts landing on the lunar surface.