NASA launches the James Webb Space Telescope in space worth $10 billion USD



What a time to be alive! NASA has launched the first-ever telescope into space on Christmas morning. The James Webb Space Telescope was launched in space at NASA's premier space observatory that was in the making in decades.

The telescope took off from the Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana at 5:50 pm.

NASA took to Twitter to share the news, the tweet said, "We have LIFTOFF of the @NASAWebb Space Telescope!" NASA shared on Twitter. "At 7:20 am ET (12:20 UTC), the beginning of a new, exciting decade of science climbed to the sky. Webb's mission to #UnfoldTheUniverse will change our understanding of space as we know it."

Last week, Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator said that this was one of a kind mission. He said, "With the most advanced technology that is going to, if successful, open up secrets of the universe that will be just stupendous, if not almost overwhelming, [providing a] quantum leap of understanding of who we are, how we got here, what we are and how did it all evolve."

The telescope will open many possibilities in the future and unfurl many secrets of space. It is sure to impact the next five to ten years that will take us through many galaxies and stars.

The telescope consists of a mirror that can extend 21 feet and 4 inches. The more light it collects, the more details the telescope can capture. The mirror also includes 18 hexagonal gold-coated segments, every 4.3 feet (1.32 meters) in diameter.

The work on this telescope began more than three decades ago in September 1989, when a group of astronomers met at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore to discuss a possible successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.