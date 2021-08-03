NASA to launch Boeing Starliner spacecraft today: When and how to watch live

NASA will livestream the upcoming pre-launch, launch and docking of the Boeing Orbital Flight Test -2 (OFT-2) mission, set to launch today to the International Space Station (ISS).

The time of launch is 1:20 pm Eastern time (EDT) which is 10:50 pm Indian time (IST) on Tuesday, August 3.

OFT-2 will be the second uncrewed flight for Boeing's CST -100 Starliner spacecraft as part of the NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

The Launch and journey:

The Starliner spacecraft will liftoff from Space Launch Complex – 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida onboard the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

Starliner will perform its orbital insertion burn around 30 minutes after launch before beginning the journey to the ISS. It’s scheduled time of landing at the ISS is 1:37 pm EDT the next day i.e., August 4.

The spacecraft is carrying over 400 pounds of cargo and supplies for the crew stationed at ISS. On its return, it will bring back 500 pounds of cargo to Earth. The cargo will include the reusable tanks for the breathing system for astronauts at ISS.

Live broadcast:

NASA will broadcast the launch and landing of the Starliner live via different platforms including TV, app and website.

NASA’s Boeing OFT-2 mission coverage in Indian Standard Time:

Date of launch: August 3, 2021

Time of launch: 10:50 pm IST

Live launch coverage begins: 10:00 pm IST

Date of landing: August 4, 2021

Live landing coverage begins: 08:00 pm IST

Scheduled time of landing: 11:07 pm IST

NASA will broadcast the entire mission through the orbital insertion of the Starliner.