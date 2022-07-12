NASA Webb Telescope First Photos: Awe-inspiring image of 'Star Death’, check out

Photo: NASA

Unveiling the first batch of photographs from the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope, NASA on Tuesday shared the image of a dying star, an awe-inspiring foamy blue and orange shot.

The photograph was released in a batch of four photographs after the earlier teaser deep field image which was unveiled by US President Joe Biden.

“Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, @NASAWebb shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light,” NASA wrote on Twitter while sharing the image.

The photograph shows the Southern Ring Nebula which is sometimes called ‘eight-burst’. It is about 2,500 light-years away. The pic shows an expanding cloud of gas surrounding a dying star.

Other photographs released by NASA

Carina Nebula, one of the bright stellar nurseries in the sky, about 7,600 light-years away.

Five galaxies in a cosmic dance, 290 million light-years away. Stephan's Quintet was first seen 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus.

A blueish giant planet called WASP-96b. It's about the size of Saturn and is 1,150 light-years away. A gas planet, it's not a candidate for life elsewhere but a key target for astronomers.

