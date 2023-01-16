Nasa: James Webb Space Telescope captures early star formation, internet calls it ‘unreal’

Photo: NASA

The Milky Way and other surrounding galaxies make up the local group of galaxies, and the greatest and brightest area of star creation there is termed 30 Doradus (or Tarantula Nebula). Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, our Milky Way's smaller neighbouring galaxy, 30 Doradus is often researched to provide light on the birth and evolution of stars like the Sun.

This composite picture was created using X-ray data from NASA's Chandra X-ray and infrared imagery from NASA's James Webb Telescope, both of which are utilised to explore this local area of space. Using the combined strength of the two telescopes, researchers have located the remnants of supernova explosions, which will eventually become part of the next generation of stars. They also picked up on a group of "protostars" similar to newborn infants, taking their first breaths and firing up their stellar engines.

The Tarantula Nebula as seen in a composite photograph. The nebula shines like oil and is filled with vivid colours. The blue and purple X-ray data show the superheated gases in the middle and the bottom of the picture.

Spectacular canvases of colder gas are seen in the upper part of the picture and to the left and right, as shown by infrared data in red, orange, green, and light blue. The scene is filled with several brilliant stars, the biggest and brightest of which are concentrated in the middle.

The Tarantula Nebula, with its rapid star creation, provides a window into the early Milky Way. The Tarantula Nebula is a favourite of astronomers because of its proximity, brightness, and potential for revealing information about the history of star creation in our galaxy.