Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

Nasa: James Webb Space Telescope captures early star formation, internet calls it ‘unreal’

The centre and bottom of the image, where the superheated gases are, are shown in blue and purple X-ray data.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Nasa: James Webb Space Telescope captures early star formation, internet calls it ‘unreal’
Photo: NASA

The Milky Way and other surrounding galaxies make up the local group of galaxies, and the greatest and brightest area of star creation there is termed 30 Doradus (or Tarantula Nebula). Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, our Milky Way's smaller neighbouring galaxy, 30 Doradus is often researched to provide light on the birth and evolution of stars like the Sun.

This composite picture was created using X-ray data from NASA's Chandra X-ray and infrared imagery from NASA's James Webb Telescope, both of which are utilised to explore this local area of space. Using the combined strength of the two telescopes, researchers have located the remnants of supernova explosions, which will eventually become part of the next generation of stars. They also picked up on a group of "protostars" similar to newborn infants, taking their first breaths and firing up their stellar engines.

The Tarantula Nebula as seen in a composite photograph. The nebula shines like oil and is filled with vivid colours. The blue and purple X-ray data show the superheated gases in the middle and the bottom of the picture.

Spectacular canvases of colder gas are seen in the upper part of the picture and to the left and right, as shown by infrared data in red, orange, green, and light blue. The scene is filled with several brilliant stars, the biggest and brightest of which are concentrated in the middle.

Also, READ: NASA shares stunning image of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus, internet calls it ‘CGI magic’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

The Tarantula Nebula, with its rapid star creation, provides a window into the early Milky Way. The Tarantula Nebula is a favourite of astronomers because of its proximity, brightness, and potential for revealing information about the history of star creation in our galaxy.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 576 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.