NASA issues alert as powerful solar storm approaches earth; auroras expected in India

A powerful solar eruption is expected to strike Earth's magnetic field today, potentially triggering a strong geomagnetic storm and increasing the chances of rare aurora sightings.

The Sun has spent the past several days unleashing a series of eruptions, but one particular blast has now caught the attention of space weather experts around the world.

A powerful solar event triggered by an eruption from a region known as Active Region 4461 is currently racing toward Earth, prompting forecasters to issue a G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm watch. If conditions align, the event could produce spectacular auroras and potentially push them to unusually low latitudes.

What Happened On The Sun?

On June 6, Active Region 4461 released an M1.8-class solar flare, a mid-level eruption on the solar flare scale. While solar flares occur regularly, scientists became particularly interested in this event because it was accompanied by the eruption of a dense core filament — a massive structure of magnetised plasma suspended above the Sun's surface.

Just when everyone thinks the recent set of solar storm fizzles were all we were going to have this week, WHAM! Region 4461 fires a massive blast and launches a fast moving solar storm towards Earth. Looking closely at the region just before the eruption, a very dense core… pic.twitter.com/DQjOWZANVG — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) June 7, 2026

Travelling at nearly 1,400 kilometres per second, the material ejected during the eruption is expected to reach Earth today.

What Is A Filament And Why Is It Important?

A solar filament is a giant ribbon of relatively cool, dense plasma held above the Sun's surface by powerful magnetic fields. Although temperatures inside a filament can reach between 5,000 and 10,000 degrees Celsius, it is considered "cool" compared to the Sun's outer atmosphere, which can exceed one million degrees Celsius.

An aurora lighting up the night sky over Zhongshan Station in Antarctica captured with a spectacular timelapse.pic.twitter.com/LX5j1nYfCI — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) March 16, 2023

When the magnetic fields holding a filament become unstable, the structure can erupt into space, carrying enormous amounts of plasma and magnetic energy.

Scientists say filament eruptions often create stronger geomagnetic effects because they are denser and carry more magnetic material than many ordinary solar eruptions.

Why Scientists Are Concerned About This Eruption

Space weather forecasters are closely monitoring one key factor: the orientation of the magnetic field embedded within the incoming solar cloud. If that magnetic field points southward when it reaches Earth, it can connect directly with Earth's magnetic field in a process called magnetic reconnection.

When that happens, large amounts of solar energy can enter Earth's magnetosphere, intensifying geomagnetic storms and increasing the likelihood of vivid auroral displays.

What Is A G3 Geomagnetic Storm?

Geomagnetic storms are ranked on a scale from G1 to G5.

G1: Minor

G2: Moderate

G3: Strong

G4: Severe

G5: Extreme

The current forecast calls for a G3 storm, though experts say brief G4-level conditions remain possible if the incoming magnetic field is particularly favourable for storm development. At G3 intensity, auroras can become visible much farther from the poles than usual.

Could The Northern Lights Be Seen From India?

There is a possibility, though it depends on the storm's final strength. During strong geomagnetic storms, auroras can extend well beyond their usual polar locations. If the storm briefly reaches G4 levels and weather conditions cooperate, observers in parts of northern India could potentially witness faint auroral activity near the horizon.

Such sightings remain rare, but they are no longer considered impossible during major solar storms. Countries more likely to witness spectacular displays include Canada, the northern United States, parts of Europe, New Zealand and southern Australia.

The One Thing Scientists Still Don't Know

Despite sophisticated forecasting tools, there is one crucial detail that remains unknown until the solar cloud is almost at Earth. Scientists cannot accurately determine the exact orientation of the incoming magnetic field until it passes monitoring satellites located roughly 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.

That means forecasters may have only 15 to 60 minutes' notice before knowing whether the storm will produce a modest aurora or a spectacular sky show.

For now, space weather agencies around the world remain on alert as the solar eruption approaches, waiting for the final piece of information that will determine how dramatic tonight's space weather becomes.