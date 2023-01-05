NASA: Hubble Space Telescope takes stunning images of Milky Way galaxy

Photo: NASA

Despite its age, NASA Hubble Space telescope never fails to capture mesmerising images of the universe. The infrared and X-ray radiation in the centre of our Milky Way galaxy were recorded in the most recent image released by NASA using the Hubble Space Telescope, the Chandra X-ray Observatory, and the Spitzer Space Telescope.

Hubble, which usually captures the cosmos in visible light, reveals the infrared stellar winds and radiation that are heated by massive stars that make up the galactic centre region, seen here in yellow and gold, by peering through the dust and debris that obscures the core of our galaxy.

Our galaxy's chaotic centre, made up of hundreds of thousands of stars and stellar nurseries — places that birth the next generation of stars — was also revealed by Spitzer's infrared observations, which provided a more in-depth look at the galaxy. The colours red and orange represent Spitzer's perspective.

The galactic nucleus is shown in pink and blue by our Chandra X-ray Observatory, with pink denoting lower energy X-rays and blue greater energy. Foreground left, X-rays are scattered by the interstellar medium; background right, X-rays are emitted by a supermassive black hole in the centre of our galaxy.

An image can be described as a whirl of bright colours, including red, orange, yellow, gold, pink, and blue. Our galaxy's nucleus is the bright spot in the centre of the lower right corner of the image. The darkness of space provides a striking contrast to the bright tapestry created by interstellar dust and radiation.