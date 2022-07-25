Search icon
NASA: Hubble Space Telescope spots a 'Mirrored Galaxy' that's beyond comprehension

Hubble Space Telescope (HST) is a space telescope that was launched in 1990.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

For space enthusiasts, the previous two weeks have been nothing short of fantastic, as the James Webb space telescope made headlines with a breathtaking infrared image of lensing in the SMACS 0723 image, and everyone was talking about it. In the meanwhile, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has discovered something fascinating in the expanse of space: a mirrored galaxy.

Also, READ: Supermassive black holes play crucial role in star formation, study explains how

Informing about it, NASA tweeted, "Mirror mirror, out in space... Near the center of this week's new #HubbleFriday image is a gravitational lensed galaxy and its mirror image, along with a third image of the galaxy that appears as a bridge between them.”

"This intriguing observation from the NASA Hubble Space Telescope shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy with the long-winded identification SGAS J143845+145407. Gravitational lensing has resulted in a mirror image of the galaxy near the center of this image, creating a captivating centerpiece. A third distorted image of the galaxy appears as a bridge between them," according to a NASA report.

According to NASA's explanation, gravitational lensing happens when the mass of a massive astronomical structure, such as a galaxy cluster, distorts spacetime and bends the path of light from distant objects, as if through a lens, as it travels around it. The deformed backdrop object is appropriately referred to as "lensed" because of the gravitational lens that is forcing the light to bend.

"Gravitational lensing can result in multiple images of the original galaxy, as seen in this image, or in the background object appearing as a distorted arc or even a ring. Another important consequence of this lensing distortion is magnification, allowing astronomers to observe objects that would otherwise be too far away or be too faint to see," according to a NASA.

The Hubble Space Telescope can identify lensed galaxies because its sensitivity and sharp optics allow it to view faint and distant gravitational lenses that ground-based observatories cannot see due to the blurring effect of Earth's atmosphere. This is the first time photographs of galaxies taken with the Hubble Telescope have been able to discern features inside the lensed images.

"This particular lensed galaxy is from a set of Hubble observations that take advantage of gravitational lensing to peer inside galaxies in the early universe. The lensing reveals details that allow astronomers to better understand star formation in early galaxies, which gives scientists insight into how the overall evolution of galaxies unfolded," according to a NASA.      

