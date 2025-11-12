FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SCIENCE

NASA halts rocket launch as powerful 'cannibal storm' disrupts satellites, moves towards Britain

The solar storm is not only affecting space missions but also putting on a stunning show in the sky.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 10:04 PM IST

NASA halts rocket launch as powerful 'cannibal storm' disrupts satellites, moves towards Britain
A powerful solar storm has hit Earth, disrupting communication systems, satellite navigation, and even delaying space missions. The British Geological Survey (BGS) upgraded its forecast to the highest level, warning that a second “cannibal storm” could reach Britain by midday. Experts say this may be one of the strongest storms seen in the last 20 years.

Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, had planned to launch its New Glenn rocket today from Florida. The rocket was supposed to carry NASA’s ESCAPADE mission to Mars. However, NASA decided to postpone the launch due to the high solar activity, saying it could affect the spacecraft. The agency added that it will set a new launch date once space weather conditions improve.

The solar storm is not only affecting space missions but also putting on a stunning show in the sky. People in parts of Scotland, northern England, and Northern Ireland witnessed beautiful views of the northern lights overnight. More aurora displays could appear later if the skies remain clear.

NASA explains that solar storms occur when the Sun releases massive bursts of particles and energy into space. These can disturb Earth’s magnetic field, sometimes leading to power outages and GPS problems.

The BGS said this event has produced the strongest geoelectric field ever recorded in the UK.

While solar storms can cause technology disruptions, NASA reassures that they do not directly harm humans because Earth’s atmosphere and magnetic field provide protection. However, the effects can last for days, impacting communication, power grids, and navigation systems.

For now, scientists continue to monitor the storm’s progress, as both space agencies and skywatchers keep an eye on the skies for more colourful aurora displays.

 

