NASA discovers new 'small sized' moon named S/2025 U1 orbiting around..., it was invisible for many years due to...

NASA announced that the James Webb Space Telescope has discovered a new moon of orbiting around Uranus, which have been invisible for all these years. NASA has said that it is the 29th satellite of Uranus, which was named S/2025 U1. It will be given another name on a later stage. A team led by the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) identified the previously unknown moon orbiting Uranus during a Webb observation on 2nd February 2025, as per NASA. Now, the total number of 'known; satellites around Uranus has expanded to 29.

About the new moon of Uranus

The 29th satellite is very small. It's diameter is estimated to be only some 10 kilometres.

This moon have been invisible for many years due to its small size. The satellite's small size prevented NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft from spotting it in 1986. Maryame El Moutamid, a lead scientist in SwRI's Solar System Science andExploration Division, said, "It's a small moon but a significant discovery, which is something that even NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft didn't see during its flyby nearly 40 years ago."

S/2025 U1 orbits Uranus at a distance of about 56,000 kilometres.

The official name of this new moon will be approved by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), the leading authority in assigning official names and designations to astronomical objects.

The new moon is the 14th member of the intricate system of small moons orbiting inward of the largest moons Miranda, Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, and Oberon.

