NASA captures unique ultraviolet hues of Mars, know what it means?

NASA's spacecraft captures ultraviolet Mars| Photo: NASA

The MAVEN spacecraft captured a unique shade of Mars. For the first time, the red planet is seen in a beautiful hue of ultraviolets. In the images, Earth's neighbour is seen changing its attributes as the Red planet undergoes a seasonal change.

The ultraviolet shades of Mars were captured during the summer season of the southern hemisphere when Mars was closest to the sun. In January 2023, when Mars' northern hemisphere reached the farthest point in its orbit from the sun, MAVEN photographed the planet for the second time.

The purple regions in the images represent the presence of ozone in Mars' atmosphere. The white and blue hues indicate the occurrence of clouds or haze in the planet's sky. Mars's surface appears green in these new photos.

Like the Earth, Mars also rotates on a tilted axis, resulting in the experience of four distinct seasons. However, due to the longer Martian year, the seasons on Mars are approximately twice as long as those on Earth.

