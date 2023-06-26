Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience
topStoriesenglish

NASA captures unique ultraviolet hues of Mars, know what it means?

NASA's spacecraft Maven captures unique ultraviolet shades of the red planet. Know more how this colour gives important information about the planet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

NASA captures unique ultraviolet hues of Mars, know what it means?
NASA's spacecraft captures ultraviolet Mars| Photo: NASA

The MAVEN spacecraft captured a unique shade of Mars. For the first time, the red planet is seen in a beautiful hue of ultraviolets. In the images, Earth's neighbour is seen changing its attributes as the Red planet undergoes a seasonal change. 

The ultraviolet shades of Mars were captured during the summer season of the southern hemisphere when Mars was closest to the sun. In January 2023, when Mars' northern hemisphere reached the farthest point in its orbit from the sun, MAVEN photographed the planet for the second time. 

The purple regions in the images represent the presence of ozone in Mars' atmosphere. The white and blue hues indicate the occurrence of clouds or haze in the planet's sky. Mars's surface appears green in these new photos. 

Like the Earth, Mars also rotates on a tilted axis, resulting in the experience of four distinct seasons. However, due to the longer Martian year, the seasons on Mars are approximately twice as long as those on Earth.

Read: Why is June 21 the longest day of the year? Know what is summer solstice

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony
Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users face fewer usability problems compared to iOS: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.