NASA captures solar flares erupting from sun, see beautiful pics here

Solar flares erupts from the Sun| Photo: NASA

The American space agency, NASA captured an image of a strong solar flare peaking at 7:14 pm on Sunday. The pictures were captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. This solar flare has been classified as an X1.0 flare.

The 'X' denotes the most intense flares and the number provides more information about its strength. The sun is approaching the Solar maximum, a period of its most intense solar activity in an 11-year cycle.

What is a solar flare?

A solar flare is an intense burst of energy emitted by the Sun. These energetic outbursts, if intense, can impact various aspects of our technological infrastructure such as radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and even spacecraft and astronauts aboard the space station.

The current solar cycle is the 25th cycle. It's predicted to reach its maximum in 2025. Solar eruptions and flares are expected to become more intense and frequent during this period.