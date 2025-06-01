A powerful geomagnetic storm that may intensify to a severe or G4 level has been warned about by US space weather specialists. This is because a burst of solar material is directly aimed at Earth.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), geomagnetic storm conditions are expected to persist tonight, with the possibility of seeing the northern lights in several northern U.S. states. The NOAA predicts that during the next one to three hours, a powerful geomagnetic solar storm will strike Earth. Large areas of the United States may see auroras in the night sky as a result of the storm.

Early on May 31, the sun released the oncoming coronal mass ejection (CME), which is currently moving at a speed of about 1,000 kilometres per second.

"Our sun finally aims for Earth! NASA model predictions show a very fast #solarstorm travelling near 1000 km/s that could hit Earth by midday June 1. A slower storm ahead might cause a slight traffic delay, but G4-levels by June 2 are possible," Space Weather Physicist Tamitha Skov wrote in a post on X.

A G4 storm warning has also been issued by NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centre and the UK Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre. The warning states that high G2 conditions might still occur on June 3 and that G4 levels could be reached on June 2. A G-scale is used to classify geomagnetic storms. They range in severity from minor (G1) to extreme (G5).

On Saturday night, the much-anticipated show might be viewed as far south as Oregon and Illinois, and possibly even farther into mid-latitudes like Alabama and northern California.

