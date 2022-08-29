Search icon
NASA Artemis I Moon Mission: SLS rocket launch postponed due to malfunctioning engine

Due to a failing engine, the Artemis I Mission had to be postpones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

Photo: NASA

A faulty RS-25 engine on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket has forced NASA to delay the launch of the Artemis 1 spacecraft. Team engineers noted that one of the engines was not bleeding as planned using liquid hydrogen and oxygen to condition it before launch. This means that the next opportunity to launch is this coming Friday, September 2nd.

Also, READ: DNA Explainer: All about NASA's historic Artemis mission to Moon, how it will take humans closer to Mars

The faulty RS-25 engine was to be investigated using a plan approved by the launch director. The original plan for fixing the problem did not pan out, therefore the hydrogen team has been tasked with devising a new strategy. At T-40 minutes, the launch director has placed the clock on stop to listen in on a discussion between the hydrogen team and the team leader.

Within the two-hour launch window, engineers were hoping the problems could be fixed. The backup launch dates of September 2 and 5 are available. The SLS will have to be towed back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for maintenance if the rocket hasn't lifted off by that time.

The unmanned Artemis I mission is the initial step in a succession of more sophisticated trips to the Moon that would ultimately bring people back to Earth's only natural satellite. NASA's most powerful launch vehicle, the Space Launch System (SLS), and the Orion crew capsule will be put through their paces during the trip. The round-trip distance between Earth and the Moon for SLS and Orion's six-week mission is roughly 65,000 kilometres.

