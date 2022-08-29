NASA Artemis I Moon mission launch today: Know time, how to watch in India

On Monday, August 29 from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, a capsule that will orbit the moon and one day carries human crew members there, will launch on the 42-day Artemis 1 mission.



70% of the time, the weather will be appropriate for the launch today on Monday, August 29 at 6:03 PM IST, according to meteorologists of Space Launch Delta 45. The launch conditions for the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft are specified by the weather requirements for NASA's Artemis 1 flight test. The launch will be broadcasted live and can be seen by everyone around the globe on the NASA website at https://www.nasa.gov/



Artemis 1 is mainly a test trip, as NASA has often emphasised. It is both the first deep space flight for the brand-new Orion spacecraft and the first launch of the organization's brand-new Space Launch System (SLS). Technical difficulties may arise during the launch countdown and cause a delay.



Jim Free, NASA's assistant administrator for exploration systems development, stated at a news conference on August 22 that "The test fight itself carries inherent risk".



The Artemis 1 mission is crucial for demonstrating that NASA's massive rocket and deep space capsule can live up to their claims of prowess, even though it won't carry humans or land on the moon. Artemis 1 has been years behind time and vastly over budget ever since the project's beginning.