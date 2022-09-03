NASA Artemis I launch: Fuel leak disrupts second Moon mission attempt - 10 updates

Photo: NASA

On Saturday, as the launch crew prepared to fuel the new NASA Artemis 1 moon rocket for a crucial test flight, the rocket sprang another dangerous leak. NASA subsequently reported that the breach had been repaired and liquid hydrogen was flowing again to the core stage. The second attempt at launching the Artemis I rocket by NASA is scheduled for September 3, 2022, at 2:17 p.m. Florida time and for India, it's 11:47 p.m.

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever developed by NASA, has over 1 million gallons of fuel loaded into it for the second time this week. Unfortunately, a faulty engine sensor and leaking fuel put a stop to Monday's effort.

“Launch controllers have resumed flow of liquid hydrogen to the core stage after warming up a quick disconnect in the engine section where a hydrogen leak was detected in the cavity between the ground and flight side plates of the quick disconnect. Teams warmed up the quick disconnect to attempt to reseat it and set a proper seal,” NASA stated in its live blog.

Here are 10 latest updates regarding Artemis I second launch attempt:-