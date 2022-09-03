NASA Artemis I launch: Fuel leak disrupts second Moon mission attempt - 10 updates

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 08:37 PM IST
On Saturday, as the launch crew prepared to fuel the new NASA Artemis 1 moon rocket for a crucial test flight, the rocket sprang another dangerous leak. NASA subsequently reported that the breach had been repaired and liquid hydrogen was flowing again to the core stage. The second attempt at launching the Artemis I rocket by NASA is scheduled for September 3, 2022, at 2:17 p.m. Florida time and for India, it's 11:47 p.m.
The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever developed by NASA, has over 1 million gallons of fuel loaded into it for the second time this week. Unfortunately, a faulty engine sensor and leaking fuel put a stop to Monday's effort.
“Launch controllers have resumed flow of liquid hydrogen to the core stage after warming up a quick disconnect in the engine section where a hydrogen leak was detected in the cavity between the ground and flight side plates of the quick disconnect. Teams warmed up the quick disconnect to attempt to reseat it and set a proper seal,” NASA stated in its live blog.
Here are 10 latest updates regarding Artemis I second launch attempt:-
- The third attempt at troubleshooting the liquid hydrogen leak did not work. As soon as the flow was resumed, the leak returned when pressure was added
- The flow of liquid hydrogen has been restored after experts physically opened the valve. Engineers are checking to determine whether the troubleshooting strategy was successful.
- Crews are ready to manually restart core stage hydrogen fueling. The core stage's liquid oxygen tank is being refilled. Meanwhile, higher stage teams will commence purging sequences for the ICPS. They'll purify the liquid oxygen and hydrogen lines with nitrogen and helium, respectively. They're doing this early to compensate for the leak and preserve the launch window.
- After evaluating their choices, the engineers have decided to implement the first troubleshooting method, which involves turning off the hydrogen flow, waiting 30 minutes for the connection to warm up, and then turning it back on manually.
- Artemis 1 is a crew-less mission, however the SLS rocket will be transporting three mannequins equipped with a wide range of sensors.
- The hydrogen leak has "reoccurred again in a cavity between the ground and flight side plates of a quick disconnect in the engine section," according to information from NASA.
- Super cold liquid hydrogen is being loaded into the Space Launch System rocket's core stage, and the liquid oxygen tank's rapid fill phase has begun. The 2.5-hour countdown has resumed.
- Engineers have begun the slow fill phase of filling the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket with very cold liquid oxygen.
