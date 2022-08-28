NASA Artemis-1 Moon mission: Launch date, time, where to watch lift-off

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, a capsule that will orbit the moon and one day carry human crew members there on a 42-day Artemis 1 mission which will lift off on Monday, August 29 from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre.

According to meteorologists with Space Launch Delta 45, 70% of the time weather will be suitable for the launch on Monday, August 29 at 6:03 pm IST. The weather requirements for NASA's Artemis 1 flight test specify the circumstances in which the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft should be launched. NASA will live stream the launch on NASA's website- https://www.nasa.gov/

NASA has emphasised numerous times that Artemis 1 is fundamentally a test flight. It is both the first deep-space flight for the new Orion spacecraft and the first flight of the agency's new megarocket, the towering Space Launch System (SLS). During the launch countdown, there can be technical issues that demand a delay.

"The test fight itself carries inherent risk," Jim Free, NASA associate administrator for exploration systems development, said in an Aug. 22 news conference. "This is the first flight of a new rocket and a new spacecraft."