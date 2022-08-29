NASA Artemis-1 Moon mission: From launch to landing, here’s all you need to know

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 06:12 AM IST
A bold trip to the moon is being undertaken by Artemis 1. A deep space test of the Orion spacecraft's systems will be conducted by the Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket. The launch, scheduled for Monday, will see an unmanned Orion module put into orbit around the Moon before returning to Earth. Artemis 1 will need to achieve several ambitious objectives to get its objectives completed. It will gather important data, before the next phases of the project, which include a manned launch of the Orion module into lunar orbit and the first mission to land people on the Moon since 1972.
Here's what you need to know about Artemis 1:
- At 8.8 million pounds (3.9 million kg) of thrust, SLS is the most powerful rocket in the world to launch since NASA’s final Saturn V “Moon rocket” in 1973.
- The well-known cartoon dog is travelling to Mars. A miniature Snoopy doll—naturally attired in a NASA jumpsuit—will float in front of inside cameras to signal when the Orion spacecraft has reached space.
- A flyby of the Moon will be accomplished in a few days. Expect a lot of selfies as a result of the Orion spacecraft's numerous cameras on its spider-like solar array, as well as a new rendition of the well-known "Earthrise" photograph taken by the Apollo astronauts, which is very certain to happen.
- In its "Official Flight Kit," the Orion spacecraft will arrive at the Moon with a wealth of artefacts for educational engagement and posterity. The most peculiar is possibly a tiny Moon pebble from Apollo 11, which was also on the final space shuttle trip in 2011.
- Cosmic radiation, one of the major dangers of space travel, will be measured using two additional mannequins composed of material that mimics human tissue.
- NEA Scout, a shoebox-sized satellite that will use a solar sail to journey to a near-Earth asteroid and collect high definition images, will be launched together with hundreds of other experiments and ride-share "CubeSats."
- If the launch is scrubbed on Monday, August 29, 2022 the next launch dates are Friday, September 2 and Monday, September 5.
- The cost of Artemis 1 has spiralled to $4 billion (€4 billion), and the entire programme will have set NASA back at least $93 billion (€93 billion) by the time astronauts land once again on the Moon.