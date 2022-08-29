NASA Artemis-1 Moon mission: From launch to landing, here’s all you need to know

A bold trip to the moon is being undertaken by Artemis 1. A deep space test of the Orion spacecraft's systems will be conducted by the Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket. The launch, scheduled for Monday, will see an unmanned Orion module put into orbit around the Moon before returning to Earth. Artemis 1 will need to achieve several ambitious objectives to get its objectives completed. It will gather important data, before the next phases of the project, which include a manned launch of the Orion module into lunar orbit and the first mission to land people on the Moon since 1972.

Here's what you need to know about Artemis 1: