NASA Alert! Strongest flare from Sun to hit Earth soon: Check date and it's impact

NASA has reported that Earth hasn't seen an X9-class flare since 2017.

The Earth is preparing for potential impacts from Coronal Mass Ejections expected tomorrow, following the strongest solar flare recorded in the current solar cycle. Solar Cycles typically last about 11 years. NASA has reported that Earth hasn't seen an X9-class flare since 2017.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory reported that a significant solar flare was emitted from the sun on October 3. Classified as 'X-class,' this is the strongest type of flare that can occur. The flare originated from Sunspot AR3842 at approximately 8 AM on Thursday.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded the powerful solar flare, which was intense enough to ionize the Earth's upper atmosphere. This resulted in a significant shortwave radio blackout over Africa and parts of the South Atlantic, impacting ham radio operators who experienced signal losses for as long as 30 minutes.

Particularly, the coronal mass ejection (CME) linked to this solar flare. Images captured by the SOHO coronagraph reveal a halo CME emerging from the site of the explosion, which is projected to reach Earth on October 6.

This event will coincide with another CME expected to arrive between October 4 and 5, increasing the chances of geomagnetic storms and auroras over the weekend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has announced a geomagnetic storm watch from October 3 to 5, forecasting disturbances rated between G1 (minor) and G3 (strong). These storms have the potential to disrupt power grids, satellite operations, and navigation systems, while also increasing auroral displays at lower latitudes than typically observed.

This recent solar activity signifies a continuation of an unusually active phase for the sun, which has generated 41 X-class flares in 2024—surpassing the total from the previous nine years combined.

Experts indicate that we may have entered a solar maximum phase sooner than anticipated, with increased activity expected to continue into 2025.

With the rise in solar activity, scientists are urging those keen on witnessing auroras to remain vigilant for possible displays this weekend, especially in regions that are not usually recognized for such events.