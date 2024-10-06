NASA Alert! Strongest flare from Sun to hit Earth soon: Check date and it's impact

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, making headlines amid divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee? His net worth is...

'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media

Meghalaya: 10 dead in floods, landslides in Garo Hills, heavy rains continue

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Hezbollah's successor, Hashem Safieddine, goes 'unreachable' after Israeli strikes in Lebanon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media

'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media

Meghalaya: 10 dead in floods, landslides in Garo Hills, heavy rains continue

Meghalaya: 10 dead in floods, landslides in Garo Hills, heavy rains continue

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Can high cholesterol cause blocked arteries? 7 warning signs of high LDL levels

Can high cholesterol cause blocked arteries? 7 warning signs of high LDL levels

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

8 drinks to lower uric acid levels naturally

8 drinks to lower uric acid levels naturally

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Delhi Police summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav in connection to Rs 500 crore mobile app scam

Delhi Police summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav in connection to Rs 500 crore mobile app scam

Meet actress who started as background dancer, one film made her overnight star; her last 4 films earned Rs 36000000000

Meet actress who started as background dancer, one film made her overnight star; her last 4 films earned Rs 36000000000

HomeScience

Science

NASA Alert! Strongest flare from Sun to hit Earth soon: Check date and it's impact

NASA has reported that Earth hasn't seen an X9-class flare since 2017.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 07:36 AM IST

NASA Alert! Strongest flare from Sun to hit Earth soon: Check date and it's impact
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Earth is preparing for potential impacts from Coronal Mass Ejections expected tomorrow, following the strongest solar flare recorded in the current solar cycle. Solar Cycles typically last about 11 years. NASA has reported that Earth hasn't seen an X9-class flare since 2017. 

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory reported that a significant solar flare was emitted from the sun on October 3. Classified as 'X-class,' this is the strongest type of flare that can occur. The flare originated from Sunspot AR3842 at approximately 8 AM on Thursday.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded the powerful solar flare, which was intense enough to ionize the Earth's upper atmosphere. This resulted in a significant shortwave radio blackout over Africa and parts of the South Atlantic, impacting ham radio operators who experienced signal losses for as long as 30 minutes.

Particularly, the coronal mass ejection (CME) linked to this solar flare. Images captured by the SOHO coronagraph reveal a halo CME emerging from the site of the explosion, which is projected to reach Earth on October 6.

This event will coincide with another CME expected to arrive between October 4 and 5, increasing the chances of geomagnetic storms and auroras over the weekend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has announced a geomagnetic storm watch from October 3 to 5, forecasting disturbances rated between G1 (minor) and G3 (strong). These storms have the potential to disrupt power grids, satellite operations, and navigation systems, while also increasing auroral displays at lower latitudes than typically observed.

This recent solar activity signifies a continuation of an unusually active phase for the sun, which has generated 41 X-class flares in 2024—surpassing the total from the previous nine years combined.

Experts indicate that we may have entered a solar maximum phase sooner than anticipated, with increased activity expected to continue into 2025.

With the rise in solar activity, scientists are urging those keen on witnessing auroras to remain vigilant for possible displays this weekend, especially in regions that are not usually recognized for such events.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...

Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

Malaika Arora, Wamiqa Gabbi stun in glamorous gold sarees for Navratri celebration

Malaika Arora, Wamiqa Gabbi stun in glamorous gold sarees for Navratri celebration

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement